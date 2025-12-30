Nationwide Building Society has issued a warning to its customers once again, following numerous reports of letters being sent out without prior notice to individuals' homes. These unsolicited communications have raised concerns about potential scams linked to the recent £50 member payment.

The building society has confirmed that all eligible members should have now received their £50 'thank you' payments; however, the confusion surrounding the scheme has unfortunately created an opportunity for fraudsters to target unsuspecting customers.

Customers are advised to exercise caution and to contact Nationwide directly if they receive any correspondence they are unsure about. It is vital to use official channels of communication—such as the bank's website or official phone numbers—rather than responding to unsolicited messages or letters from third parties.

£50 Payments Now Complete

Earlier this year, Nationwide announced that it would be paying £50 to around one million of its members as part of a loyalty reward scheme. To be eligible, members needed to have been active members on 30 September 2024 and to have remained members at the time of the payment.

In addition, they had to meet one of the following criteria: maintain a qualifying balance in a current or savings account, hold an active mortgage with Nationwide, or have completed at least one eligible transaction within the 12 months prior to the payment date.

The majority of the payments were transferred directly into members' accounts, but some received their reward via cheque.

Deadline for Cheque Payments

The bank has recently issued a reminder to those customers who received cheques, emphasising that these must be deposited before 1 January 2026. After this date, any uncashed cheques will become invalid and cannot be redeemed.

Nationwide also urges anyone who believes they should have received a payment but has not, to verify that their contact details are up to date. It is important to ensure the bank has the correct information to avoid missing out on payments. Customers can check and update their contact details through online banking or the Nationwide app.

The bank states: 'If you believe you should have received a payment from us and have not received anything, it could be that your contact information was provided incorrectly.'

Warning Over Scams

This warning comes amid reports of 'mystery letters' and increasing concerns that scammers may be impersonating Nationwide Building Society or attempting to pressure individuals into sharing personal details. Nationwide has reiterated that they will NEVER request sensitive information—such as full passwords or PINs—via unsolicited contact, whether by letter, email, or phone.

Anyone unsure about the legitimacy of a letter or message should contact Nationwide directly using the phone number on their card or through the official website. It is crucial to remain vigilant and cautious when dealing with unexpected correspondence.

Stay Cautious, Says Nationwide.

The original payment scheme was discontinued in August 2018. Since then, any genuine correspondence of this sort will only relate to missed cheques or updates to members' contact records. The bank has made it clear that no further payments or requests for action will be made after 1 January 2026.

Members are advised to exercise due diligence when approached with solicitations or offers, especially those that create a sense of urgency. Scammers often use time-limited offers to pressure recipients into acting quickly without proper verification.

To protect themselves, customers should stay well-informed and sceptical of any suspicious requests that do not originate from official Nationwide channels. Remaining alert and verifying communications diligently are the best ways to safeguard against fraud.