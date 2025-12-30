Beyoncé has officially entered the billionaire ranks after Cowboy Carter proved to be a commercial triumph. The 44-year-old singer's combination of music, business ventures and live performances helped establish her not only as a global pop icon but also a formidable entrepreneur.

Forbes reported that the singer's most recent tour grossed over $400 million in ticket sales, with an additional $50 million in merchandise. Since her entertainment company, Parkwood, solely produced the shows, Beyoncé was able to secure even higher profit margins.

The tour, described by Forbes as the world's highest-grossing concert tour of 2025, featured elaborate stage productions, including flying cars, robotic arms pouring her SirDavis whiskey, and guest appearances by her family and Destiny's Child bandmates. She also performed a special halftime show for Netflix's first Christmas Day NFL game, reportedly earning an estimated $50 million, including production costs.

Beyond her performances, Beyoncé capitalised on her visibility with a Levi's campaign that netted approximately $10 million, as well as a three-special Netflix deal that included her 2019 Homecoming documentary, which brought in an estimated $60 million.

Expanding Her Empire: SirDavis and Cécred

Beyoncé's business extends far beyond music. PageSix learned that her hair care line, Cécred, became 'the number one prestige hair care launch in [Ulta's] history,' according to the cosmetic store's chief merchandising and digital officer, Lauren Brindley. While her whiskey label, SirDavis, generated millions in revenue. She has built a fortune that reflects both her artistic talent and strategic thinking by maintaining control of her music catalogue, live performances and brand expansions.

Beyoncé previously explained the philosophy behind managing herself: 'When I decided to manage myself, it was important that I didn't go to some big management company. I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women when you get to this point in your career, you don't have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success — you do it yourself.'

A Legacy of Innovation and Influence

Beyoncé's strategic control over her career and business has made her one of the modern musicians to reach billionaire status. Her global tours, visual albums and brand ventures have redefined what it means to be a modern-day artist and entrepreneur.

As per Forbes, she earned $148 million before taxes in 2025 from her tours, catalog royalties and sponsorships, ranking her among the world's highest-paid musicians. Beyoncé is now on the coveted list, joining artists like her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen.

The singer continues to explore new genres, live experiences and brand expansions, and fans can anticipate continued innovation from her. She is currently planning a trilogy of albums across different genres.

From her record-breaking tour to chart-topping releases and booming businesses, Beyoncé's path to the billionaire club shows her unparalleled influence in music and beyond.