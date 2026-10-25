Fifty peers have urged Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to cancel Macklemore's UK electronic travel authorisation ahead of his 30 October concert at OVO Arena Wembley. Metro reported the request on 24 October. It is a call for government action, not a Home Office decision.

The venue lists the event as 'Macklemore & Friends: Free Palestine Tour', with proceeds from the concerts going to a list of organisations. The Palestinian Youth Movement, or PYM, is among them.

The peers' objection centres on PYM's inclusion among the beneficiaries, rather than any announced government finding about the organisation.

Peers Ask Home Secretary To Use 'Public Good' Power

The letter was written by Lord Walney, a former government adviser on political violence and disruption, and signed by 50 peers, according to reports. It asks Mahmood to cancel Macklemore's electronic travel authorisation, or ETA, before the concert. The Home Office has not announced that it has done so.

Under UK immigration rules, an ETA must be cancelled if its holder's presence in the country is judged not conducive to the public good. The wording in the letter invokes that legal ground. An ETA permits a person to travel to the UK, but the holder must still obtain permission to enter on arrival and can be refused entry.

The signatories' concerns focus on PYM's statements and campaigning. The letter alleges that the organisation has glorified terrorism and sought to intimidate elected officials. Those allegations are the peers' characterisation. The reports cited here do not include a response from PYM.

A separate claim about a PYM spokesperson's comments on hostage-taking has circulated in secondary reports. The original statement and its context are not established in the reporting reviewed here. It is not necessary to repeat that claim to explain the peers' request.

The venue's event page continues to list the show for Friday, 30 October. It says proceeds from the concerts will benefit several organisations, including PYM. The page does not say how the money will be divided, so the amount destined for any one organisation remains unspecified.

Macklemore's Tour After Ed Sheeran Split

Macklemore announced the European benefit dates after he was removed from the remaining US leg of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour. The move followed remarks at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 4 September, when Macklemore voiced support for Palestinians. He repeated the message during a performance the following day, according to coverage of the dispute.

The new run includes dates in Dublin, Paris and London. OVO Arena Wembley describes the performance as a concert centred on Palestine and Palestinians, intended to provide humanitarian aid and support to the movement. Its beneficiary list includes aid groups and advocacy organisations, making 'organisations supporting Palestinians' a more accurate description than suggesting every group provides direct aid.

The reported letter puts the Home Secretary under public pressure before the concert, but it does not establish what decision she will make. Coverage says the Home Office, PYM Britain and Macklemore's representatives were contacted, but includes no response from them. The venue listing remains live, and Macklemore's travel plans have not been publicly changed.