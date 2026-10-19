Val Chmerkovskiy will miss the next episode of Dancing With the Stars after a TikTok post referencing Will Smith's Oscars slap led to a one-week suspension, forcing a temporary change of partner for Jenna Dewan.

Dewan will perform with Alan Bersten during the programme's 20 October Dedication Night episode. The switch follows a dispute involving Chmerkovskiy, his wife and fellow professional dancer Jenna Johnson, and judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

BBC Studios, which produces the programme, confirmed the disciplinary action on 17 October. Chmerkovskiy has apologised and acknowledged that his attempt to defend his wife showed poor judgement.

The 'Fresh Prince' Comment Behind the Suspension

The controversy followed Inaba's criticism of Johnson's performance with celebrity partner Harry Shum Jr during Super Bowl Night. Her assessment included objections to the routine's samba content and an illegal lift.

Chmerkovskiy subsequently posted a message on his TikTok Story: 'You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.'

The reference invoked Smith, who starred in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and slapped comedian Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The reference turned a disagreement over ballroom judging into a question about acceptable conduct towards a colleague. The post was subsequently deleted.

In announcing Chmerkovskiy's absence, BBC Studios described the post as inappropriate and said it fell below the standards expected of people involved in the production. The company also emphasised its responsibility for the wellbeing of everyone working on the show.

Val Says He Failed To Consider the Implications

Chmerkovskiy addressed the suspension in a message explaining that he would not be in the ballroom for the upcoming episode.

He said his instinct had been to defend his wife but acknowledged that he had failed to consider what the reference could imply. He also accepted that Inaba should not have been drawn into the consequences of his poor judgement.

His apology distinguished his stated intention from the impact of the post. He said he had contacted Inaba directly to apologise and also wanted to address the matter publicly.

Chmerkovskiy expressed concern that the controversy could distract from Dewan's work and the significance of Dedication Night. He encouraged support for Inaba, Dewan and the wider cast, saying he would watch and cheer them on.

Jenna Dewan Prepares a Tribute With Alan Bersten

For Dewan, the immediate consequence is a change of professional partner while she remains in the competition.

Bersten, who had already been eliminated earlier in the season, will return to dance with her. The pair are preparing a Viennese waltz to 'Unchained Melody,' which Dewan will dedicate to her mother.

Dewan has previewed the upcoming performance, keeping attention on the tribute as she prepares to take the floor with a different partner.

Her fiancé, Steve Kazee, has also publicly expressed support, praising her handling of the situation.

The announced suspension covers one week. It is not a permanent departure or an elimination for Chmerkovskiy, and Dewan's participation continues. On 20 October, however, she will perform her personal tribute with Bersten while her usual partner watches from outside the ballroom.