The NBA was left stunned on Wednesday night as the Atlanta Hawks mounted an unbelievable comeback win over the Philadelphia 76ers to win Game 5 109-106 and take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

It was the unlikeliest of comebacks as the Hawks trailed by as many as 25 points with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter. They reduced the deficit to 13 points with just under nine minutes in the fourth but with four and half minutes remaining, the 76ers still had a 97.5% chance of winning Game 5.

However, Trae Young, who finished the night with 39 points and seven assists, had other ideas. The Hawks point guard refused to back down and with just over a minute to go, the Atlanta franchise had wiped the deficit and taken a one point lead.

The 76ers had a 97.5% chance of winning Game 5 with 4:23 remaining.



Everyone witnessing the game was in shock, not only because of Young's exploits to drag the Hawks back into the game, but because of the 76ers' collapse from a winning position. According to ESPN SportsCenter, Joel Embiid and Seth Curry were the only Philadelphia players to make a field goal in the second half.

Young had a simple three word response when asked how they managed to mount the stunning comeback after being 26 points behind going into the third quarter.

"We keep fighting," Young said during his post-game interview. "I have been saying all year and during the playoffs, we keep fighting. No matter what the score is, no matter if we are down or up we keep fighting."

Young also credited Lou Williams for starting off the comeback with an aggressive start in the fourth quarter. The former Sixth Man of the Year came into the game in the third quarter and contributed 15 points in 22 minutes. The Hawks, who recorded the 3rd largest comeback win in NBA postseason history, will be heading back home to the State Farm Arena for Game 6.