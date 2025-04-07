Ben & Jerry's, the iconic ice cream brand known as much for its inventive flavours like Chunky Monkey and Cherry Garcia as its unapologetically progressive values, is once again in the spotlight. This time, it's not for a new campaign or limited-edition pint, but for a dramatic effort to reclaim its soul.

On 2 April 2025, co-founder Ben Cohen made headlines by launching a daring bid to buy back the company from Unilever, the multinational consumer goods giant that has owned the brand since 2000. With Unilever preparing to spin off its entire ice cream division, Cohen sees a narrow window to bring Ben & Jerry's back under independent control — and back to its original activist ethos.

But this is more than a business manoeuvre. It's a battle over identity, legacy, and whether a socially conscious brand can thrive outside the grip of corporate giants.

From Hippie Dreams to Multinational Dealings

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield first scooped their way into public consciousness in 1978, starting their venture in a converted petrol station in Vermont. Their brand quickly became synonymous with social justice, fair trade, and, of course, indulgent ice cream.

By 2000, Ben & Jerry's success attracted Unilever, which acquired the company for £177 million ($233 million), promising to maintain its quirky spirit and activist roots. Over the years, however, tensions have simmered over how well those promises have held up.

Now, as Unilever plans to spin off its ice cream business — which includes powerhouse names like Magnum — by the end of 2025, the unit is estimated to be worth £12.7 billion ($16.3 billion). The move is part of a broader £1.27 billion ($1.6 billion) cost-cutting strategy aimed at streamlining Unilever's operations.

For Cohen, the impending split represents a once-in-a-lifetime shot to reclaim the brand's founding vision. He's reportedly rallying investors to support the buyback, arguing that Unilever's corporate structure has diluted Ben & Jerry's impact. The bid, at its core, is a mission to restore the brand's social conscience and bold voice.

Controversy and Capital: The Stakes Behind the Buyback

Ben & Jerry's is no stranger to controversy. On 4 July 2023, the brand ignited a firestorm by calling on the United States to return 'stolen Indigenous land', a stance that led to widespread backlash and a reported £1.9 billion ($2.4 billion) dip in Unilever's market value.

This kind of bold messaging is exactly what Cohen hopes to preserve, if not amplify. His pitch to investors centres on the idea that Ben & Jerry's, liberated from Unilever, could return to being a fully independent force for activism, sustainability, and equity. In an appeal to Unilever, he stated simply: 'Set us free.'

According to analysts, Unilever's ice cream business generated £6.8 billion ($8.7 billion) in turnover last year, but some believe the division is still undervalued in the current market. Cohen sees this as a golden opportunity, both financially and philosophically.

However, the path forward isn't clear-cut. Cohen is still in search of heavyweight financial backers to support the buyout, and Unilever has shown no signs of backing down without a fight.

Meanwhile, the public is watching. Social media is already buzzing with the hashtag #FreeBenAndJerrys, as consumers and commentators weigh in on the future of the beloved brand.

What Comes Next for Ben & Jerry's — And for You?

Unilever's planned spin-off, slated to be completed by 31 December 2025, will give rise to a newly independent ice cream entity. If Cohen's bid succeeds, it could mark the beginning of a revitalised Ben & Jerry's, one with a louder activist voice, stronger commitments to ethical sourcing, and an even more robust line of vegan and socially conscious flavours.

But if his efforts fail, the brand risks being further absorbed into the machinery of global capitalism, potentially losing more of what made it a cult favourite in the first place.

For consumers, this unfolding saga is more than just corporate theatre. It's a moment to reflect on the brands we support and the values they represent. Every tub bought is a kind of vote — for sustainability, for activism, or perhaps just for a really good scoop.

And for small business owners and entrepreneurs, Cohen's fight serves as a powerful reminder: know your roots, value your mission, and never be afraid to challenge the status quo. Because sometimes, even in the world of ice cream, the stakes can be chillingly high.