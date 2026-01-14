The disappearance of former NFL cornerback Sam Beal has sparked concern after his sister appealed for help on Facebook, sharing her worries alongside an image of his driver's licence. The case was first reported by TMZ and People.

Beal, 29, has been missing for nearly seven months, with his family urging the public to come forward with any information. The former New York Giants cornerback was last heard from on July 13, 2025. His sister, Essence Zhane, publicly revealed his disappearance earlier this month, sharing a heartfelt appeal on Facebook that has since drawn widespread attention.

'Tomorrow makes it seven months since we've last heard from or seen my brother,' Essence wrote. 'We've done everything we could on our end to piece things together and at this point we're in desperate need of support on all ends'.

Her post included Beal's driver's licence photograph, a missing persons report and a receipt from the day he was last in contact with loved ones. According to Essence, the family is seeking information rather than speculation.

'I'm not here to answer a bunch of why's and how's,' she continued. 'I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure. I'm a Big sister and I need my brother to know that We Love You and miss you and this has been a heavy feeling for months to carry around'.

Empty Car Discovery Deepens Mystery

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), Beal was last seen on July 12, 2025 after dropping his girlfriend off at her home. He had been expected to use her car to drive to work, but instead reportedly headed towards Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Beal contacted his girlfriend the following day, telling her he was in Virginia Beach and intended to drive home. He never arrived. 'Samuel did not return home the next day,' the report states, adding that he has not been seen or heard from since that phone call.

The case took a troubling turn when Beal's girlfriend's car was later found in Virginia Beach by a member of her family. Inside the vehicle, Beal's shoes and socks were discovered on the floor of the front passenger seat, along with traces of sand.

The missing persons report notes that Beal had only the clothing he was wearing, a pair of slides, and his wallet containing his bank card and driver's licence with him at the time of his disappearance.

From NFL Prospect to Unanswered Questions

According to NJ, Beal was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2018 NFL supplemental draft. He played six games in 2019 and three in 2021 before being released by the Giants towards the end of the season.

Essence has asked anyone with information about her brother's whereabouts to contact the authorities. Information can be provided to the Kentwood Police Department in Michigan on 616 698 6580 or to missing persons investigators in Virginia Beach on 757 385 4101 or 757 385 4141.

As the months pass without answers, the discovery of Sam Beal's shoes in an empty car continues to cast a long shadow over a case defined by uncertainty. For his family, the question remains painfully simple: where is Sam Beal?