A cross-party group of MPs and peers is calling for immediate government intervention to halt the sale of illegal and dangerous e-bikes in the UK, following growing safety concerns and a sharp rise in fire incidents linked to these vehicles.

Illegal High-Powered E-Bikes Sold Online

While electric bicycles are legal in the UK, they must comply with strict regulations: motors must not exceed 250 watts, and power assistance must cut out at 15.5mph.

However, a new report by a parliamentary committee has warned that online marketplaces are selling e-bikes with motors as powerful as 2,000W, capable of reaching speeds of up to 40mph—well beyond legal limits.

According to The Guardian, retailers are reportedly bypassing existing regulations by marketing these e-bikes as 'off-road only,' yet many are being used on public roads, particularly by delivery riders. Some users are even importing conversion kits with multiple batteries from overseas to boost the speed and power of their e-bikes illegally.

'A Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight'

Labour MP Fabian Hamilton, chair of the committee, described the situation as 'a crisis hiding in plain sight.'

'While responsible cycling businesses continue to meet high safety standards, the rise of illegal and unsafe ebikes, often bought online and used in the gig economy, has created serious risks for riders, the public and the future of active travel,' said Hamilton.

He added: 'We need urgent action from both government and industry to stop these unsafe products from entering the UK and to protect those who are being exploited while trying to make a living.'

Surge in E-Bike and E-Scooter Fires

The call for action comes amid a disturbing rise in fires linked to electric bikes and scooters. According to The Independent, data from the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) revealed that 211 fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters were recorded in 2024—an increase from 207 in 2023 and just 26 in 2020.

Here's a breakdown of recent figures:

77 fires were caused by converted e-bikes

were caused by converted e-bikes 59 by e-bikes of unknown build

by e-bikes of unknown build 39 by e-scooters

by e-scooters 1 by an e-unicycle

by an e-unicycle 1 by a mobility scooter

Fire services have repeatedly warned that poor-quality batteries and unregulated modifications significantly increase the risk of fires—especially in small flats or shared housing, where escape routes can be limited.

Lawmakers Demand Industry Accountability

The parliamentary committee is now calling for legislative reform to close loopholes and hold retailers accountable. MPs and peers also urged delivery companies to take responsibility by ensuring their riders are equipped only with e-bikes that meet UK safety regulations.

The report emphasised that without swift action, the proliferation of illegal and unsafe e-bikes could undermine public trust in the future of sustainable transport.