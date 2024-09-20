A Walmart shopper is responding to critics who closely monitor her as she skips scanning items at the self-checkout. The shopper offered a strong rebuttal to her detractor, who suspected her of shoplifting, noting that she had a specific reason for not scanning everything.

In a viral TikTok video, @dulitty is captured glaring at other customers in a Walmart self-checkout lane. The clip, which garnered nearly 1.4 million views and over 1,300 comments, shows the woman packing her items while appearing visibly annoyed with those around her.

Debating The Etiquette Of Self-Checkout

The video includes a quote from Deion Sanders, who is heard saying, "Look at me." She shares the real reason behind her seemingly rude behaviour at a Walmart self-checkout, which requires customers to pay a yearly fee of £76 ($98).

"What about me would make you think I care about your opinion of me?" Overlaying the clip with a caption, she writes, "Me when people think I'm stealing from Walmart because I'm not scanning everything... whole time it's prepaid because I'm a Spark Driver." The social media user captioned the video, "Mind yo business."

Viewer Reactions

Many video viewers flocked to the comment section to express their support for the driver. One commenter, who appeared to be a Walmart worker, wrote, "I've always felt so bad for my Spark Drivers. When customers would tell me, I'd be like, 'Mind ya business.'"

"As a cashier at Walmart who works the self-checkout, I've had a few people come up to me whispering 'I think that person over there is stealing, they're just bagging everything without scanning,'" a second person said.

"Customers tell me all the time 'that person is stealing,'" a third person wrote. "I go, 'No, they're a Spark Driver.' And they then go, 'Oh what's a Spark Driver?'" another person reported.

Understanding Spark Delivery

Walmart's Spark Driver app offers a convenient, on-demand shopping service. Unlike traditional retail checkout, Spark drivers are not required to scan every item individually. Instead, they scan a single barcode using their phones, simplifying the checkout process.

Launched in 2018, Spark Delivery is now available in over 3,650 cities across the United States. "Orders picked up for delivery should have at least one customer label with a bar code attached. Scanning the customer labels occurs at both pickup and drop-off to help confirm the right order gets to the right customer," Walmart writes.

Walmart Addresses Tip Issue for Spark Drivers

The US Sun recently reported on a technical issue that affected Walmart delivery drivers. Due to a system error, the company could not process tips intended for drivers. In response, Walmart issued a $70 payment to affected drivers as an apology and to make up for the lost earnings.

"As part of our continued efforts to improve the Spark Driver platform experience, we identified an issue in the system that prevented us from collecting and issuing tips that certain customers intended to give drivers," a Walmart spokesperson told Business Insider in April.

"Even though customers were never charged for the tips, we are crediting driver accounts with correct tip amounts for affected orders and have made changes within the system that caused this issue," the spokesperson added.

To better understand the Spark Driver experience, let's examine the steps involved in becoming a driver and the potential benefits it can provide.

Spark Driver: Flexible Earnings And Convenience

1. Flexible Work, Independent Income

As a Spark Driver, you have control over your schedule and earnings. Choose the deliveries that fit your preferences and earn money per-delivery. This offers greater flexibility compared to traditional jobs or seasonal work.

2. Work On Your Terms

Enjoy the flexibility to work when it suits your schedule. Whether you need to balance other commitments or simply prefer certain hours, Spark Driver allows you to choose your working times.

3. Maximise Your Earnings

With Spark Driver, you can earn from various delivery types, including groceries, food, and home goods. The app's wide availability and the potential for tips and referral bonuses provide opportunities to increase your income.

Eligibility Requirements For Spark Drivers

To become a Spark Driver, you must:

Be at least 18 years old and legally authorised to work in the United States as an independent contractor.

Provide proof of valid auto insurance.

Have a valid driver's license issued within the United States.

Be willing to undergo background checks, including motor vehicle records and criminal background checks.

In conclusion, Spark Driver offers a flexible and rewarding opportunity for those seeking independent work. With various earning potential, convenient scheduling, and a wide range of delivery options, becoming a Spark Driver can provide a fulfilling and financially beneficial experience.