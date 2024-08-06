Are you willing to take one for the team? For one employee, giving her all for the success of a project is one thing, but being forced to pay for drinks during a company celebration is another - leading to her decision to quit.

The incredulous incident highlights poor management and the importance of employee well-being. It also highlighted how the line between effective and ineffective leadership is often surprisingly thin, and if management is not careful, could mean losing a really good teammate.

The employee shared her experience with management coach and social media creator Chris Donnelly and was shared via video on social media. Donnelly's content focuses on effective management practices and highlighting significant managerial missteps.

The Boss's Demand That Led To Resignation

In her communication with Donnelly, the employee, Katherine, provided screenshots of conversations between herself and her boss, Mark, regarding a team outing to a nearby bar. Both were elated following a successful work event, with Mark expressing pride in his team's accomplishments the next day.

However, this positive sentiment quickly dissipated when Katherine submitted expense reports totalling nearly $500 for the team's post-work drinks after Mark had departed. Mark promptly criticised her for the "unacceptable" expenses.

"Buying multiple drinks after everyone is already drunk does not count as a company expense," he told Katherine. "The company will not cover this. You and your friends will have to pay for these yourself."

The implication that Katherine and her colleagues were "friends" rather than employees was unprofessional, but it was far from the only problem. The boss had previously approved the spending but later denied granting permission.

"I'm confused," Katherine replied. "Yesterday, when you were leaving, you mentioned to everyone something like 'drink whatever you want and put the drinks on the company card to celebrate our record month.' I just followed what you said."

Mark immediately denied making the previous statement despite other witnesses and documentation proving he had authorised the spending to a coworker. "This is ridiculous," she wrote. "Alex forwarded me your message yesterday, saying, 'Put the drinks on the company card and make sure everyone has fun tonight.'"

Katherine used her personal card to cover the tab after Alex forgot her company card. Despite documentation of Mark's prior authorisation, he blamed Katherine for using her card, claiming authorisation was for Alex only.

Mark proposed splitting the cost, to which Katherine incredulously replied, "Are you joking? You want me to split the company drinks with the company?"

The Final Straw

Mark persisted, shifting to accusations when his previous statements were exposed. He sarcastically suggested that Katherine wait until the next day if she was too hungover to handle the situation rationally. This was the final tipping point.

"I don't drink, you inconsiderate idiot," Katherine wrote. "You know this, as we have discussed this a dozen times. I'm doing IVF, which is why I need leave, and why I can't drink." Mark responded by accusing her of causing a confrontation and demanding a full list of attendees for the expense reports.

Katherine resigned immediately, using accrued vacation time to shorten her notice period. She informed her team of her departure and offered to cover the cost of the drinks. Mark panicked, responding, "Katherine, is this a joke?"

"You cannot leave; without you, this team will fall apart. Of course, I'll pick up the drinks. It's not a problem at all." Mark insisted the entire situation was a joke, but Katherine remained steadfast in her decision.

In a note to Donnelly, Katherine described the situation, highlighting her contributions to the company's growth, including training the entire staff. She characterised Mark as manipulative, self-obsessed, and selfish, stating that the incident involving the drinks was the final straw after years of such behaviour.

She advised others: "If you are somewhere where your manager doesn't value you and support you, it's time to look elsewhere."

Unfortunately, Mark's behaviour is not uncommon. Many bosses exhibit a propensity to express dissatisfaction with employees regardless of their performance. This often leads to employee burnout and resignation. For instance, one employee quit after their boss threatened termination for not working during approved time off.

Recognising that many bosses are indifferent to employees' struggles is also crucial. Similar to Mark's disregard for Katherine's IVF treatment, another manager recently faced backlash for announcing an employee's death on LinkedIn while simultaneously seeking a replacement.

Drawing The Line Between Personal & Company Expense

Going back to the incident, experts strongly advise against using personal funds for business expenses to avoid similar complications.

Such practices can lead to financial difficulties for employees and businesses, including delayed reimbursements or even complete loss of funds. Considering nearly 30 percent of Americans lack emergency savings, expecting upfront payment for business expenses is particularly unreasonable.

LetsWeel.com outlines six reasons employees should avoid using personal cards for business expenses.

Reason 1: Delayed Reimbursements

Expense claims often pile up, causing delays in processing and employee reimbursement. This can lead to financial strain and frustration. Virtual corporate cards streamline the process, allowing for quicker approvals and reimbursements.

Reason 2: Protecting Employee Finances

Using personal cards for business expenses can negatively impact employees' financial well-being. Delayed reimbursements, interest charges on outstanding balances, and potential credit score damage due to late payments create unnecessary financial stress.

Reason 3: Uncontrolled Employee Spending

Traditional expense management often leads to unexpected and unauthorised spending, necessitating time-consuming discussions. Virtual corporate cards provide granular control over employee spending through customisable spending limits and real-time adjustments to ensure spending aligns with company policies and budgets.

Reason 4: Lack of Real-Time Expense Visibility

Using personal cards for business expenses delays expense reporting, making maintaining accurate and up-to-date financial data difficult. Real-time expense tracking offered by virtual corporate cards provides better visibility into spending patterns, enabling proactive financial management and informed decision-making.

Reason 5: Missed Business Rewards and Benefits

While employees may benefit from personal card rewards, businesses miss out on potential rewards and benefits associated with corporate cards. Centralising business expenses through virtual corporate cards allows companies to take advantage of these perks, such as travel discounts or cashback, which can contribute to overall cost savings.

Reason 6: Enhanced Security with Virtual Cards

Virtual corporate cards offer significantly improved security compared to physical cards. Their digital-only format eliminates the risk of loss, theft, or unauthorised access. Additionally, virtual cards can be quickly cancelled or modified, limiting potential financial damage in case of a security breach.

By transitioning to virtual corporate cards, businesses can streamline expense management, improve employee satisfaction, and enhance financial control.