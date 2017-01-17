The 1975 disappointed fans after postponing their scheduled European tour. However, the rockers will be on-stage sooner than expected with Matt Healy and his bandmates confirmed to perform a gig during War Child Brits Week.

In celebration of the Brit Awards 2017, musicians including Tinie Tempah, Craig David, Rag'n'Bone Man and Rick Astley will perform a string gigs around London, raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war. The 1975 will headline The Dome at Tufnell Park on 21 February with tickets going on sale at 9am on 20 February through the War Child website.

Liana Mellotte, entertainer developed at Warchild, said of the anticipated concert series: "Since 2009, War Child has been producing really special shows around the Brit Awards that unite some of the greatest musicians in the world in support of children living with the brutality of war.

"This year's line-up is once again testament to the musicians who generously donate their time, talent and unending commitment to protect the rights of children in the most horrendous circumstances. Words can't really convey how grateful we are to them, to O2 and to our supporters around the UK who make this such a special time for War Child."

Tickets for The 1975's show are expected to be in high demand after the British band pulled their forthcoming European tour dates. The Girls hitmakers were expected to launch the trek on 31 January in Amsterdam with further shows set for France, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Germany, to name a few.

However, the band announced, via Twitter, on 16 January that the tour is postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances" and would be rescheduled within 48 hours. The tour is in support of The 1975's well-received second album, I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It. The LP earned the band their first number one on the US Billboard 200 chart and spawned the singles Somebody Else, Love Me, Ugh! and The Sound.

Reflecting on their success over the last year, which has included five sold-out nights at Brixton Academy and a Mercury Prize nomination, Healy told the BBC in December: "We made a really personal record and the way people reacted to it has been so overwhelming." He added of their plans for new music: "I'm building a studio in my attic as we speak. I'll be in there come January starting the next... whatever it is... an album or it could be an opera for all I know."

The Brit Awards take place at the O2 Arena, London on 22 February.