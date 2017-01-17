Elvis Presley is still alive, according to the latest conspiracy theory. A man believed to be the king of rock 'n' roll was pictured at a tribute event marking the late singer's 82nd birthday at Graceland this month despite his death almost 40 years ago.

Graceland, the home where Presley died in August 1977 at the age of 42, celebrates the iconic musician's life and career with an annual event on his birthday, which falls on 8 January. In the new image posted by the Evidence Elvis Presley Is Alive Facebook page, an older man with a grey beard is seen standing amongst the crowd at Graceland, dressed casually in a bomber jacket and checked trousers with sunglasses.

A few security guards are seen standing nearby to the unidentified man and conspiracy theorists believe they were hired to protect "Presley" while he attended the public event.

Countering the legions of hopeful fans, critics do not believe the man in question is the rock 'n' roll legend and note that an autopsy into his death concluded that Presley died after suffering a heart attack at a Graceland bathroom.

Although it has been four decades since his death, Presley is still able to command the charts and posthumously topped the UK charts in October with Wonder Of You (With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra). The album was toured by the orchestra with archive footage of Presley projected onto the big screen.

Presley will also come to life on the small screen with HBO working on a documentary recounting the singer's final sessions in The Jungle Room at Graceland. Created by award-winning director Thom Zimny, the film will give viewers "unprecedented access" to Presley's beloved recording area and producers who worked with Presley in the sessions.