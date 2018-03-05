The 2018 Academy Awards, the event movie lovers have been waiting for, is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time in a row, the show kicked off with some incredible speeches from quite a few of your favourite celebrities, including the host of the event. In his opening speech, Kimmel addressed the sexual scandal that has rocked Hollywood in recent months.

"That's the kind of men we need more of in this town," Kimmel said, while pointing to a huge Oscar statue on the stage. He added that the statue "keeps his hands where you can see them" and has "no penis at all".

The Shape of Water leads with 13 nominations and is vying for the best picture prize with Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Check out the full winners list below:

Best Picture

The Shape of Water

Actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Actress

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

Original Screenplay

Get Out

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

Animated Feature

Coco

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Film Editing

Dunkirk

Animated Short

Dear Basketball

Live Action Short

The Silent Child

Documentary Short

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Score

The Shape of Water

Song

Remember Me from Coco

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Production Design

The Shape of Water

Costume Design

Phantom Thread

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Documentary Feature

Icarus

Sound Editing

Dunkirk

Sound Mixing

Dunkirk

(Check back as the list is being updated live)