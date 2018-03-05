The 2018 Academy Awards, the event movie lovers have been waiting for, is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second time in a row, the show kicked off with some incredible speeches from quite a few of your favourite celebrities, including the host of the event. In his opening speech, Kimmel addressed the sexual scandal that has rocked Hollywood in recent months.
"That's the kind of men we need more of in this town," Kimmel said, while pointing to a huge Oscar statue on the stage. He added that the statue "keeps his hands where you can see them" and has "no penis at all".
The Shape of Water leads with 13 nominations and is vying for the best picture prize with Get Out and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Check out the full winners list below:
Best Picture
The Shape of Water
Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
Original Screenplay
Get Out
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
Animated Feature
Coco
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Film Editing
Dunkirk
Animated Short
Dear Basketball
Live Action Short
The Silent Child
Documentary Short
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Score
The Shape of Water
Song
Remember Me from Coco
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Production Design
The Shape of Water
Costume Design
Phantom Thread
Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour
Documentary Feature
Icarus
Sound Editing
Dunkirk
Sound Mixing
Dunkirk
