Ukip are poised to vote for their fourth leader in just over year, the latest chapter in a turbulent spell for the right-wing outfit.

The bookies are backing Anne Marie Waters to take over the vacant role left by Paul Nuttall following his resignation after the 2017 general election.

Waters, a staunch anti-Islam candidate, has caused a stir among some members of the party because of her views.

Ahead of the 2015 general election, Waters was filmed at a rally of Mothers Against Radical Islam And Sharia.

Islam the 'killing machine'

She has also described Islam as being "evil" and a "killing machine" – these views and comments have lead some in Ukip to resign.

The UK hates itself

At the event, she said: "None of this would be happening if we hadn't had the left running down western culture for decades teaching children to hate western culture and then comes along this aggressive religion into a country that hates itself, it's the perfect storm."

Quran promotes violence

At the same event, she also said that "Islam promotes men to beat women. It's in the Quran. It's a fact".

Close the mosques

On immigration she spoke about how "a lot of people need to be deported" and that "many mosques need to be closed down".

Labour's betrayal

As a former candidate for the Labour party, Waters went on to quit after what she described as the party's "betrayal of women" and "betrayal of the country" over their views on Islam.