Olivia Munn and her pal Gabrielle Union enjoyed a fun-filled beach outing in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic recently. And, unsurprisingly, the duo sent hearts racing after photos of them were shared on social media on Sunday, 31 December.

NFL star Aaron Rodgers' former girlfriend, Munn, posted a snap on Instagram that shows the besties striking a sultry pose while on their knees. Munn, 37, flaunts her slender figure in a skimpy pastel bikini while Union, 45, looks sensational in a patterned one-piece bikini.

The duo have kept their beach look simple as they accentuate it with just a few bracelets and necklaces. To shield themselves from the blazing rays of the sun, Munn wears over-sized shades while Union covers herself with an open-top tennis cap.

"New Years in Glendale, CA #losientonolosiento," Munn has captioned the photo that has made quite a splash on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

"Olivia Munn you are sexy as hell," a fan said, while another added, "And they say #galgadot is the sexiest woman... I see @oliviamunn still killing that spot... not to mention @gabunion #slayallday."

Some of her fans also asked Munn about her former boyfriend, Rodgers, who they believe will be heartbroken when he sees the photo.

"Is Aaron Rodgers doing better?" an admirer asked and another added, "Is Aaron doing better? Who cares?" While some of her fans were surprised that Rodgers had split with Munn as she is a "beautiful" woman. A fan said, "I can't believe Aaron Rodgers left that."

As 2018 is just a couple of hours, many others wished Munn and Union in advance. "Looking fabulous in your sexy @oliviamunn ! Have a spectacular New Years weekend missy!! ❤️," a fan said, while another added, "Nice photo of you two! HAPPY NEW YEAR!! Let's hope 2018 is a great year for all of us!"

Munn and Rodgers split earlier this year after three years of dating. Rodgers reportedly split with Munn over issues with her and his families. At the time, Us Weekly reported that "Olivia doesn't get along with his family" and that "they think she's controlling".