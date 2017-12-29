Rita Ora has been hitting the gym religiously since taking up a new fitness and diet routine earlier this year, and the result speaks for itself, with fans drooling over her stunning looks.

The Anywhere singer, who is no stranger when it comes to flaunting her figure on Instagram, sent temperatures soaring as she once again showed off her curves on the photo-and-video-sharing website.

The images posted by the British beauty showed her posing in a tiny black thong, revealing tattoos on her right hand. She, however, kept in mind Instagram's strict guidelines on nudity as she did her best to cover up her modesty by wrapping her arms around her breasts.

Beside the innerwear, she rocked a pair of slim cat eye sunglasses, a few bracelets on her left wrist and rings on her fingers.

Rita added a timestamp to the first photo: "2 Dec 2017".

In the next post, the 27-year-old songstress turned her back towards the camera to flaunt her bare back and toned derriere while looking over her shoulder. She also showed off her tattoo on the lower part of her back while still wrapping her arms around her chest.

She showed her cheeky side to her 12.6 million fans by captioning the snap, "Walking into 2018 like... yes I just posted a pic of my bum lol."

This comes just days after Ora caused a meltdown with her 2017 Love Advent offering. She sent hearts racing by frolicking in a yellow and black striped sweater in a racy video that was uploaded to Love magazine's Instagram account. She was also seen dancing in a pair of leather hot pants to her single Anywhere. "Gurrrlll, soo intense!" an Instagram user commented on that post and added: "WOWZERS".