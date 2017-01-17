AC Milan chief executive Adriano Galliani says the Italian giants are in talks with Everton over the signing of Gerard Deulofeu. The former Barcelona starlet has struggled for game-time under Ronald Koeman and could swap Goodison Park for the San Siro this month.

Deulofeu has made just four starts in the Premier League this season and was left out by Koeman as Everton beat Manchester City 4-0 on Sunday (15 January). Galliani said that Milan have not yet reached an agreement with Everton but will 'try and find a solution' to bring the 22-year-old to Italy this month.

"I don't like to make predictions on what Milan could achieve this season, as I don't know the future, but what happened so far is very good," Galliani told Mediaset Premium, quoted by The Liverpool Echo.

"We are talking for Deulofeu, but there is no agreement yet. Everton know full well we can only do loans or with option to buy. Plus there are these pro-Barcelona clauses. Tomorrow we will discuss it and try to find a solution, otherwise we'll remain with the squad as we are.

"I made a pledge, that as long as I am the CEO of Milan, I will think about this club 24 hours a day. I am absolutely concentrated on the Rossoneri. I'll only think about my future after the closing."

Deulofeu moved to Everton from Barcelona in the summer of 2015 for a fee of around £4m but never truly nailed down a regular starting spot under Roberto Martinez. The arrival of Barcelona legend Koeman did little to improve the former Sevilla loanee's fortunes, with the likes of Yannick Bolasie, Kevin Mirallas and Aaron Lennon preferred in the wide positions.

The January signing of young forward Ademola Lookman, who scored in his Premier League debut against City on the weekend, seems to have all but ended the Spaniard's time on Merseyside.