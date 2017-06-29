It may be a while before fans watch Adele perform live again as the singer hints her current tour could be her last.

Hours before she performed to around 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium on 28 June, the Hello singer penned an emotional handwritten letter explaining her decision to take an indefinite break from touring after extensive promotion of her third album 25.

In the note which was shared on Instagram, Adele writes: "So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK & Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things."

The British musician continued: "Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live.

"And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now."

Adele, 29, has been open about her reluctance about touring in the past, admitting that she suffers from stage fright. The Someone Like You singer was forced to cancel her world tour in 2012 to undergo surgery on her vocal chords prompting a lengthy hiatus. After a three-year break, Adele returned in November 2015 with 25, which has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

The 123-date tour concludes with four sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. During her first night at the iconic venue, Adele encouraged fans to donate to victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. The singer told the audience: "Usually I ask everyone to get their phone out and put their lights on. But before I do that I want you to donate. Did anyone [see] the video before I came on? I've been down to Grenfell Tower. I'm going straight back Monday after my shows. A lot of the stories aren't mine to tell especially on a stage like this."

Adele continued: "Today is two weeks since it happened and they are being neglected now. I promise any money that we raise will get to them. I am not leaving them. I'm involved now. I'll be banging on for this for days, weeks, months and years. I want everyone to donate. I know a lot of people have paid a lot of money to be here.

"If you don't want to do it I want you to promise that you will talk about it and tell people because they are being forgotten. I didn't have a social conscience that long ago. You can grow one. I grew one. It comes with age. It's cheaper to donate than get s**t faced. I promise I will get the money directly in that tower."

Adele's stint at Wembley Stadium continues on 29 June and concludes on 2 July.

