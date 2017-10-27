British pop sensation Adele raked in £16.5m last year, which works out to £45K a day, thanks to the colossal success of her third album 25, it has been reported.

The 29-year-old songstress from Tottenham, London, sold over 20m copies worldwide from her last record which came out in November 2015. Recently released accounts for the mother-of-one reveal the staggering income she earned last year, according to The Sun.

A music insider told the publication: "The Adele success story just rumbles on and on. It's an incredible amount of money, more than you'd think she'd ever need.

"And she has always been very careful with her earnings so there's no chance she'll waste any of it. It just proves that she's one of the biggest stars, if not the biggest, in her industry."

The Brit school graduate, who won an Oscar, Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, Skyfall, in 2012, was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time last year and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Nearly half of her latest album sales have been in the US, which does not come as a surprise since she made such an impact with her first two albums, 19 and 21. In May 2017, TheRichest estimated that Adele's net worth was $135m (£103m).

She bagged five Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony in February, bringing her total to 15. She won gongs for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for 25, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for Hello.

Adele's global domination has remained an inspiration for upcoming musicians, telling Vogue last year that her music teacher "was shit" and "unencouraging" at her tough inner city high school.

She is a homebody at heart and is notoriously private about her family life. Married to entrepreneur and Old Etonian Simon Konecki, the couple secretly tied the knot earlier this year and have a five-year-old son together.