Aden Flint has agreed a new deal with Bristol City but the reported Leeds United and Birmingham City target has not extended his contract with the Championship side.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs during the last 12 months, though his future for the moment looks set to remain at Ashton Gate. His existing deal was due to run until 2020 [BBC Sport], with this latest agreement only including an option for his stay to be increased by 12 months.

Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion had a £6m offer turned down in the January transfer window [Sky Sports], while midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion scouted Flint as they lined up a replacement for Jonny Evans, who ended up staying at The Hawthorns [The Mirror].

Those reports followed a summer of uncertainty over the future of the former Swindon Town man, with The Mirror suggesting both Leeds and Birmingham City had contacted their second tier rivals with a view to acquiring Flint.

Such speculation eventually relented after majority shareholder Steve Landsdown slapped a £10m valuation on Flint, though rumours could have resurfaced after another fine campaign from the former England C international, who has scored eight goals in 37 appearances for the play-off contenders.

The towering 6ft 5ins defender was also part of the City team which beat four Premier League sides – including holders Manchester United – on their way to the Carabao Cup semi-finals where they lost to eventual winners Manchester City over two legs.

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal. I must have done something right," Flint told BBC Radio Bristol. "I've been rewarded for my performances this year and it's nice. I want to continue that and keep working hard and hopefully we can have one final push to achieve what we set out to at the beginning of the season."

Manager Lee Johnson added: "We had bids and offers for him. I went to the board a couple of months ago and said it's the right thing to do and they agreed. We're delighted he's secured himself. He's improved dramatically which is great."

Flint was already contracted to City for another two-and-a-half years and though the improved deal does not initially include an extension it does contain an option to prolong his stay until 2021.

Of the clubs Flint was perhaps closest to joining, Leeds can regard themselves as among the front-runners with the ex-Matlock Town and Alfreton Town man having described himself as "flattered" by speculation regarding his future at a time when Leeds were being linked with a move.

Leeds fans were then encouraged in the club's reported pursuit of Flint after he 'liked' a tweet which referenced him joining the Elland Road club, though in the end the side then managed by Thomas Christiansen, having already acquired Pontus Jansson on a permanent deal, signed Oriol Rey on a free transfer.