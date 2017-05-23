Ajax manager Peter Bosz has expressed his sympathy for those affected by the terror attack in Manchester on Monday night (22 May) and believes the 'glow' has been taken off the Europa League final between his side and Manchester United.

Twenty-two people were killed and another 59 were injured by a suspected suicide bomber, believed to be Salman Abedi, at the MEN Arena on Monday, and a vigil has been held for those who lost their lives in front of the town hall at Albert Square.

The news has shocked the world and has put Manchester United's clash with the Dutch giants into perspective. Bosz thinks the shine has well and truly been taken off the Europa League final due to the events which he described as 'horrible'.

"What happened yesterday evening in Manchester is something we all feel in Ajax and on behalf of all of us at Ajax we express our sympathies with the victims that fell," Bosz said in his press conference, reported by the Manchester Evening News.

"The feeling that prevails is the final does not have the glow it should have. It should be a football feast but because of the events in Manchester we are all affected, particularly as we are playing Manchester. It is horrible. My sympathies are heartfelt."

There were calls from some quarters to postpone the match at the Friends Arena, but despite claims to the contrary the final will still go ahead. Uefa confirmed that the opening ceremony will be reduced as a mark of respect, while Manchester United will wear black armbands.

Bosz, a former Holland international, remain tightlipped about whether he thought the game should have been called off and will now have to focus his players on defeating Manchester United and securing their first European title since 1995.

"That is not up to me. I am just a coach," added Bosz. "Other people have to decide about that. I am here for the game. It is terrible what happened there but it is up to other people to decide that."