Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman thinks Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho may try to sign Tottenham target Ross Barkley in the summer as he fits the profile of player the Portuguese is known to favour.

Barkley's future at Goodison remains unresolved despite Ronald Koeman's constant calls for him to either sign or reject a new deal before the end of the season. The Dutchman spoke with the Everton board about the 23-year-old's situation on Monday (22 May) and is desperate to bring the drawn out episode to and end.

Tottenham's interest in Barkley has been well documented but Osman, who played for Everton for over a decade, thinks his former teammate would struggle for game-time in north London and says Manchester United could well be in the running for the England international's signature due to his physical prowess.

"He is one of the top players in the Premier League," Osman told talkSPORT. "He has had a decent season for Everton, has scored some great goals and has showed what he is capable of. If a team feels he can do a job for them, they will get him at a snip.

"There has been a lot of talk about Tottenham and him going down there. They have got a fantastic team, but would he be the first name on the teamsheet? I don't know. I think someone like Manchester United might want him. Jose Mourinho likes his physical players, he likes everyone in his team to be powerful and big, and Ross Barkley certainly fits that bill."

Barkley may want to wait and see if the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United make offers for him, but Everton manager Koeman is not one to be dictated to. Osman thinks the Barcelona legend 'wants control of everything' and is will demand that the attacker is sold swiftly and for as much as possible if he opts to formally reject Everton's £100,000-a-week offer.

"In football these days players have so much power," Osman added. "I just think Ronald Koeman is completely against that. Ronald Koeman is a man who wants control of everything that goes on at the football club. If it looks like Ross isn't signing his contract, he is going to demand that things are sorted and will try to get as much money as he can."