Alex Hales has been passed fit for England's final one-day clash against the West Indies on Thursday (9 March) after recovering from a broken hand sustained in his country's series against India in January.

Hales joined up with his England teammates in Antigua a few days ago and after receiving positive results from scans of his injury he is now back in the squad to face the Windies in the final ODI at the Kensington Oval.

Hales has established himself as part of the England set-up over the last couple of years, but he may not be required by Eoin Morgan's men on Thursday. England won the first ODI by 45 runs on Friday, courtesy of a captain Morgan century, while Joe Root and Chris Woakes elegantly guided their side to a four-wicket victory on Sunday.

England have recorded fairly routine victories without Hales, but the patchy form of openers Jason Roy and Sam Billings could lead to the Nottinghamshire batsman being reinstated for the final ODI against Jason Holder's men in the Bahamas.

Roy only managed to rack up 13 runs during the first ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, while Billings was bowled for a duck on Sunday as he struggled in the face of Windies spin bowlers Ashley Nurse and Devendra Bashoo.

The pair have also hit half-centuries during their time in Antigua, but Morgan may decide to plump for Hales as he looks to get the 28-year-old back into the swing of things at the crease.