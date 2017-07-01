The agent of Porto defender Alex Telles believes his client will one day wear Chelsea colours and says the Blues actually submitted a bid for the 24-year-old full-back when he was at Galatasary.

Antonio Conte's side are currently in the market for a new left-sided defender and are attempting to close a deal for Juventus' Alex Sandro, who could command a fee of up to £60m.

The Blues are exploring the market to bolster their full-back slot, despite Marcos Alonso performing superbly during his first season at Stamford Bridge, but Telles' agent Fernando Otto says the Brazilian star is not on the Blues' agenda for the time being.

Otto did not rule out a move for Telles, however, and revealed that Chelsea tried to sign the former Inter Milan loanee in 2014, but he had already agreed to join Turkish giants Galatasary.

"For now, we have nothing," Telle's agent told Sport Witness. "Not from Chelsea. Neither me nor the player received any contact, from any English club. But it can happen because the market opens tomorrow."

"When he went to Galatasaray, we had an offer from Chelsea for Alex. But at the time, we had already confirmed a pre-contract with Galatasaray, and we could not go back.

"But there was information exchange, last year too. And I believe that maybe one day he will play for Chelsea. I don't know if it's going to be this season or the next. But I feel like one day he can play for Chelsea."

A move for Telles may not be on the cards, but Chelsea are poised to get down to business in the transfer window, which officially opens on 1 July.

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is close to completing a £36m move to Stamford Bridge, while the club confirmed the free signing of Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero on Saturday after he was released by Manchester City.