When not stirring news with her on-again and off-again romance with billionaire Elon Musk, Justice League actress Amber Heard is busy vacationing around the world, and sharing glimpses of her exotic getaways on social media.

Most recently, when the 31-year-old actress struck a pose atop a terrace against the "breathtaking" backdrop of the skyline, fans couldn't help but rave about her beauty. Especially, Heard's fans and followers from Brazil bombarded the comments section, extending her a warm welcome.

"Yes Rio, yes," the blonde beauty shared alongside a black and white picture that showed her gazing into the distance while sitting with her legs crossed on the balcony railing. Stunning as always, Heard was decked in a flowy white summer dress with a slit running as high as her thigh.

She completed her chic look with a pair of dark shades and a wide-brimmed sun hat.

In a second image clicked at the same spot, Heard is seen flipping her head to a side as she pulls on her luscious locks to strike a sensational pose for the lenses. The sunny click not only offered a glimpse of the actress' flawless looks, but also the scenic background in all its colourful glory.

Impressed with the shot, one of her Instagram followers commented, "God...That's what a masterpiece looks like. Yep, 2018 couldn't have started better!"

"Welcome to Brasil," a second user shared, as several others followed suit to gush over the stunning photos.

"The most gorgeous woman in the world," chimed in another fan of the Aquaman actress. As someone else simply wrote, "Rio looks good on you!"

"You are perfect and very beautiful," added another.

But Heard's pictures from Rio are not the only ones making it to the headlines these days. Most recently the ex-wife of Hollywood star Johnny Depp was spotted enjoying a dinner date with the SpaceX Boss in Chile – just a week after she and Musk reportedly shot down claims of reconciliation.

The couple was surrounded by a group of friends and family members in the Instagram snap which was shared by the official account of the restaurant, El Taringa in Santiago.

"What an inspiration to have had Kimbal Musk and his family with us at Taringa. Thank you for sharing your insights on sustainable supply chains _ The Kitchen _ and all its concept is a model to follow. Memorable night!!!" the photo caption read.