Eibar right-back Ander Capa is reportedly putting "pressure" on the Basque side to let him join Barcelona on loan until the end of the season. AS and Marca are reporting that the Catalans have already had a €2m (£1.7m, $2.1m) offer rejected but Luis Enrique's side are still expected to make a new move to lure the 25-year-old defender to the Nou Camp.

Both Luis Enrique and Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez have admitted in recent days that the club are looking to sign a right-back to replace Aleix Vidal, after the former Sevilla wing-back sustained a season-ending injury during the weekend's 6-0 win over Alaves.

La Liga allows clubs to make an emergency acquisition when a player is ruled out for more than five months, but the new signing has to be either from another Spanish club or a free agent. Jonny Castro, Mario Gaspar, Antonio Rukavina, Martin Caceres or Maicon have also been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent days but Capa has emerged as the top candidate in the last hours.

Both AS and Marca are reporting that just after Vidal's injury Barcelona launched a €2m bid to secure the services of the Eibar right-back on loan until the end of the season. The Basque side immediately turned down that proposal, demanding the Catalans meet Capa's €10m (£8.5m) release clause in full as they don't want to part ways with a crucial player midseason.

Yet, Capa already attracted the attention of Watford during the January transfer window and AS then reported that Eibar also rejected a €8m bid from the Premier League side – as they don't consider letting him go for anything less below his release clause.

However, AS and Marca are now suggesting that Barcelona have not given up the chase as Capa is putting "pressure" on the Basque side to let him go as he believes that playing for the Catalans is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Furthermore, Eibar's comfortable situation in La Liga could also facilitate the move if Barcelona improve their bid. Yet, the Basque side are already away from the relegation troubles, being in a surprising seventh position in the La Liga table, with 35 points from 22 games.