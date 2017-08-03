Jose Mourinho is set to include Andreas Pereira in Manchester United's Premier League and the Champions League squad for the 2017/18 season.

The 21-year-old spent the previous campaign on loan at Granada, where he made 34 appearances in the league. The Spanish club were relegated from the La Liga as he scored five goals and registered three assists in the process.

Pereira, along with Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Scott McTominay, Demetri Mitchell and Axel Tuanzebe were five academy graduates to be included in the pre-season squad. According to the Daily Record, the Brazilian impressed Mourinho during the Red Devils' trip to the United States and Oslo.

He featured in all the pre-season fixtures, including the 2-1 victory over Sampdoria in Dublin. There were reports that the Portuguese tactician will sanction another loan move for Pereira in the summer transfer window.

However, the Daily Record claims the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager has no plans of allowing the former PSV Eindhoven academy player to leave United this summer. He wants to include the midfielder in the squad for the domestic and European competitions.

Pereira was born on 1 January, 1996, which is exactly the cutoff date for Under-21 players to be included in the Champions League squad. He will qualify as a "home grown" or "club-trained" player in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The versatile star can play anywhere behind the striker or ahead of the back four. Mourinho has fielded him in the centre of the pitch in the pre-season and his ability to feature anywhere will give United manager more options while deciding his starting lineup.

The Red Devils boss has already predicted a bright future for Pereira, McTominay and Mitchell at Old Trafford. The Brazilian is also keen on avoiding another loan move this summer as he looks to fight for a place at United.

"No, now I am focused at United. I am here and I want to stay here and I believe I am going to stay," Pereira explained.