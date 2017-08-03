Zinedine Zidane admits he has "bad feelings" ahead of the coming Uefa Super Cup final against Manchester United on Tuesday (8 August) after Real Madrid needed a penalty shootout to beat a Major League Soccer's All-Star side in their last game of the pre-season tour of the United States.

Los Blancos ended the 2016-2017 campaign in an impressive form after beating Barcelona to the La Liga title before claiming a record 12th Champions League crown with a victory over Juventus in Cardiff. However, Zidane's side have failed to regain the form which took them to that double success during a winless tour of the USA.

Real lost to Manchester United on penalties in their first-game of the International Champions Cup before suffering two further frustrating defeats against Manchester City [4-1] and Barcelona [3-2].

Zidane expected his side to use the Thursday's encounter with the MLS All-Stars side as a springboard ahead of the coming Super Cup against Europa League winner United in Skopje. However, Real were once again below par in Chicago and only won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

"The tour has not been great in general. We did some good things but the feeling is bad because we played four games and struggled. We can't settle for that but we'll be back. We had four games to prepare our first official game and that's that. We have work to do," Zidane admitted in the press conference after the game.

"There was a bit of everything. We started badly an that went on for four games. What we want to do is go home and rest before the 8 August (Super Cup against Manchester United) and prepare for the game. There is not anything in particular, it is a general issue".

The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo has been key in that run, with the Portugal international still on holiday following his participation in the Confederations Cup.

The Ballon D'or winner is expected to return to training with the rest of his teammates on Saturday (5 August) and Zidane believes that his extended break will prove important ahead of the coming season. However, Zidane failed to address whether Ronaldo will be available to play against former club United next week.

"Cristiano Ronaldo needed a rest. That was vital after such a long season. On the 5th (of August) he we'll be back and we'll prepare things with him and the others," the Real boss insisted.

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have struggled to cope without Ronaldo in the pre-season, with the two other members of the famous BBC attack failing to score a single goal in four games.

However, Zidane played down their goal-drought and backed the duo to turn the situation around in the start of the competitive season, with Real facing United before a two-legged Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona on 13 and 16 August.

"We can't change it and it's no big deal. It is a coincidence and it does not matter. It is important for forwards to score. We had chances and didn't take them, but never mind. Now we're starting the official season and that is important".