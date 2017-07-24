Midfielder Andreas Pereira believes he will stay at Manchester United for the 2017-18 campaign rather than being dispatched for another loan stint away from Old Trafford.

The Belgium-born Brazilian Under-23 international, who chose to join United in 2011 after a reported personal intervention from Sir Alex Ferguson trumped interest from rival suitors, returned to his parent club in May after making 37 total appearances for Granada last season as Tony Adams failed to save the stricken Andalusians from finishing bottom of La Liga.

Pereira, who generally thrived in Spain despite that relegation, was subsequently named in Jose Mourinho's 27-man travelling squad for a pre-season tour of the United States.

He featured as a second-half substitute in each of the opening three matches against the Los Angeles Galaxy, Real Salt Lake and Manchester City and was handed a real chance to impress by starting in the penultimate International Champions Cup clash with Real Madrid on Sunday (23 July).

The 21-year-old played 45 minutes at Levi's Stadium before being replaced at half-time along with seven other starters. Speaking in advance of an initial 1-1 draw in Santa Clara, California that saw United eventually emerge victorious following a somewhat farcical penalty shootout, Pereira reiterated his desire to make an impact under Mourinho and voiced opposition to another loan spell.

"No, now I am focused at United," he told the Press Association, as relayed by The Mail. "I am here and I want to stay here and I believe I am going to stay."

Pereira was handed his senior United debut by Mourinho's predecessor Louis van Gaal during a humiliating League Cup trouncing at MK Dons back in 2014. He made a further 12 appearances under the Dutchman, whom he later criticised for failing to keep his promise of more regular first-team action after refusing to grant an initial loan switch in January 2016.

However, the former PSV Eindhoven youngster, who signed a new three-year deal in the summer of 2015 that includes the option for a further 12 months, has been effusive in his praise of Mourinho and hopes to help EFL Cup and Europa League winners United add to their haul of three trophies under the Portuguese.

"I am glad that I am here on the tour," he said. "I think I will have the chance to kick on and I want to kick on here. I want to play and show everyone that I can help the team and I want to win trophies and help everyone getting trophies and get a good season."