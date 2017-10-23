Andy Murray has confirmed that he will not play the final events of the 2017 season with a return being planned at the Brisbane International leading up to the Australian Open in January next year.

The Scot has not played since his loss to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon earlier this year. He indicated earlier that he was out for the season when he pulled out of the US Open at the last minute due to a long-standing hip injury.

Murray's name was on the list of players set to play the Paris Masters beginning at the end of the month, but he will now not appear until the beginning of next year. The 30-year-old started the year as the world number one, but has since dropped to number three and is staring at the possibility of ending the year outside the top 10.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months," Murray said, as quoted by the Express.

Despite confirming that he will only make his competitive return to action in January next year, Murray confirmed that he will play an exhibition match against Roger Federer for Unicef UK once the season concludes in November.

The three-time men's singles Grand Slam champion showed that he is progressing well in his recovery after sharing a video of him back on the practice court with the caption: "Slowly but surely getting there."

Murray's opponent, on the other hand, will be coming off one of his most successful campaigns in recent years. Federer has already won six titles including two major titles, and is currently in the midst of a battle with long-term rival Rafael Nadal for the year-end number one ranking.

"I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I'm looking forward to playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger [Federer] for Unicef UK and Sunny-sid3up," Murray explained.

"I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period."