Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was praised by students after delivering her first lecture at the London School of Economics.

The actor and human rights advocate spoke to students taking the Women, Peace and Security course at the university on Tuesday 14 March.

Ahead of the lecture, Jolie told the London Evening Standard: "I'm a little nervous, feeling butterflies. I hope I do well. This is very important to me."

Students tweeted their praise of Jolie.

"Today I spoke with Angelina Jolie @ LSE about the amazing work she does for refugee women and the prevention of sexual violence in conflict, " said Georgina Berriman.

Student Tazeen Dhanani tweeted Ms Jolie did "wonderfully".

Dhanani added: "She'll make an amazing visiting professor. So honoured to hear her inaugural lecture at LSE on sexual violence, rape, working with refugees."

Prof Christine Chinkin, director of the Centre for Women, Peace and Security, said: "I am delighted that LSE postgraduate students have had the unique opportunity to learn directly from the valuable insights, perspectives and experiences that Angelina Jolie, UN special envoy and visiting professor in practice, brought to the class."

She added that "critical and constructive" engagement on women's human rights was "at the core of the education programme" at the centre.

The post, which is unpaid, will begin in September, with Jolie teaching about the impact of war on women.

The course helps scholars, practitioners, activists, policy-makers and students to develop strategies to promote justice, human rights and participation for women in conflict zones around the world.

Jolie, the special envoy of the UN High Commission for Refugees, launched the campaign against rape in war zones five years ago, when Lord Hague was UK foreign secretary.

The Centre for Women, Peace and Security, was launched last year by Jolie and Lord Hague.

Jolie wrote and directed the 2011 film In the Land of Blood and Honey about the Bosnian war, in which an estimated 20,000 women are believed to have been raped.