Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children recently enjoyed a shopping spree in London as the custody battle between their parents cools down. Accompanied by four of her children – Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara and Knox – the actress appeared to be in good spirits lavishing her little ones with gifts during their day-out.

An onlooker told People magazine that Jolie and her brood of four indulged in some book-shopping while in London. "She bought about 30 books. Mostly coloring books, a Harry Potter book, plus some book markers and Easter-themed project books."

The source told the magazine about how "polite" Knox was at the store. "She was lovely. Her kids are so polite. Her lad came over and thanked me for letting him have the book he wanted for a school project. Called me 'sir'. Nice people," the source quipped.

What grabbed eyeballs was Jolie's glamorous look for the outing as she hit the Waterstone's store dressed in all-white. She paired her trench coat with nude heels and over-sized dark glasses.

On the other hand, 10-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Zahara rocked casual outfits as they hopped from one shop to another along with their mother. Pictures from the outing showed Pitt and Jolie's children visit Hamleys as well.

Jolie has been in London to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI), which she launched in 2012 with then-British foreign secretary William Hague. The UN special envoy returned to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London for the occasion and discussed the Time To Act initiative to hold sexual offenders accountable for their crimes in war times.

"When this kind of violence and abuse happens in peacetime, we are absolutely clear it is a crime that deserves to be punished by law," she said.

"But when it happens in the middle of a conflict, on a mass scale, with such brutal violence, it is treated as something impossible to prevent or somehow justified by the climate of war."