Anne Hathaway knows her husband Adam Shulman since 2008 but their nine-year-long relationship has not changed the fact that she is still madly in love with him. In a recent interview with Elle USA, the actress gushed about her husband of four years.

The 34-year-old Princess Diaries actress, who is the face of Elle USA's April issue, says: "He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably."

In a world where women are deemed to be independent, Hathaway believes she very much needs Shulman in every part of her life. "I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don't need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me."

The couple welcomed their first child Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman on 24 March 2016. The Colossal actress believes motherhood has changed her perception towards the world. "I can't believe we don't already have it...When [my son] Johnny was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought, 'Mommy guilt is invented nonsense.'"

Explaining her decision to join the UN as Goodwill Ambassador she said: "We're encouraged to judge each other, but we should be turning our focus to the people and institutions who should be supporting us and currently aren't." The mother-of-one is the advocate for paid parental leave in the US.

Hathaway is gearing up for her science fiction comedy film Colossal which is slated for an April premiere this year. She is also working on the women action drama Ocean's Eight, the first post her pregnancy break. She opened up about the gender gap issues in Hollywood and the women-centric film which also stars Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock and Rihanna.

"Hollywood is not a place of equality. I don't say that with anger or judgment; it's a statistical fact. And even though I've been in some female-centric films, I've never been in a film like this. It just kind of makes you aware of the ways you sort of unconsciously change yourself to fit certain scenarios. It's not better or worse...or right or wrong, but there are certain things you understand about one another because of experiences you have in common...it's probably easy for men to take that for granted. Just being on a set where I'm the one who possesses that ease is really something. It's a nice alternative narrative."