WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has called for Anthony Joshua to fight in America so that he can be a bigger global name.

Joshua (19-0 record in boxing) rose to stardom when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in April in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley to win the WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles.

The Watford native will now defend his titles against Kubrat Pulev on 28 October in a fight that has already become the fastest-selling event with 70,000 tickets sold.

However, despite his promoter Eddie Hearn labelling Joshua as the biggest draw in boxing, Wilder (38-0 record in boxing) believes the 27-year-old should come to his home country in order to truly become a worldwide star.

"To be global, you've got to make your name in America and Joshua is not as big as people think he is over here," Wilder told Sky Sports. "The UK is about the size of Texas. One state in my country, where people don't know who Joshua is for real.

"If my name was brought up and Joshua came along, it's the same as if Joshua's name came up, my name would come along. It will be a great fight, but he is not that popular over here. I hate to burst a lot of people's bubble, but he's not.

"If he wants to be global, he needs to come to America to fight me. But to be honest, I don't care where it happens."

Wilder will defend his title against Bermane Stiverne on 4 November, a week after Joshua's title defence, and should both fighters retain, a unification bout could be in order.

However, the "Bronze Bomber" believes Joshua is scared to face him and that his camp is stalling over a potential meeting.

"Even Eddie Hearn says his man will knock me out in three, so why haven't you made the fight yet?" Wilder asked. "If you are so confident, why are you stalling? Why do you stare at me when you're with your friends, look up and down, sizing me up? Because you're scared.

"Everybody is scared. I will unify the division and it will be very soon."