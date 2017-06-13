Antoine Griezmann has all but ended speculation linking him with a summer move to Manchester United, signing a new deal at Atletico Madrid until 2022. The France international has taken the opportunity to apologies to Los Colchoneros fans for previously suggesting that he wanted to leave Diego Simeone's side.

The 26-year-old forward upset Atletico fans last month by stating his chances of moving to Manchester United ahead of the 2017-18 campaign were "six out of ten".

Jose Mourinho had reportedly identified Paul Pogba's compatriot as his marquee signing of the summer and Manchester United were ready to meet his €100m (£88m, $112.1m) release clause.

Griezmann ramped up speculation by admitting he was set to leave Simeone's team to win titles somewhere else.

"Today, if I have to move it will be no problem," he told French daily L'Equipe. "I'm ready to go. I want to win titles. We finished third in La Liga, it was the objective of the club, but we, the players, want more. Winning titles is what I will look for this summer when deciding on my future."

However, the France international made a sensational U-tun after Atletico's transfer ban was upheld.

Griezmann said he had decided to continue at Atletico one more season after admitting leaving Los Colchoneros under the current circumstances would "be a dirty move".

The former Real Sociedad man was tipped to sign a new improved deal and Atletico have now made the agreement official.

"Atlético Madrid have reached an agreement with Antoine Griezmann for the extension of his contract for one more season. The French forward signed his new contract with our club, which now extends until June 30th, 2022," the club confirmed.

President Enrique Cerezo had already revealed on Monday (12 June) to the Spanish reporters that the release clause remains unchanged at €100m.

Griezmann expressed delight over the agreement, sending his apologies to Atletico fans for sparking speculations over a potential summer move to Manchester United.

"The first thing that I want to do is apologise to the people who misunderstood my statements. Maybe I expressed myself badly or someone wanted to make news where there wasn't any, but since I came, I have given my all for my club, my teammates and my coaching staff, and I'm very happy to live one more season with all of you," he said.

"I will thank them all by giving my best on the pitch, as always. Now, I will be resting for a few days to recover and return with my teammates and the coaching staff to prepare the season in Los Ángeles de San Rafael, like every year."