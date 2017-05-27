Antoine Griezmann has performed a U-turn and made it clear that he was still an Atletico Madrid player despite reports suggesting he had agreed a deal to move to Manchester United in the summer.

The France international had recently indicated that he was ready to leave the Spanish capital club and even said that there was a 60% chance that he could join the 20-time English champions ahead of next season. Griezmann cited a lack of opportunity to win trophies at Atletico as his main reason for wanting to move, but has since back-tracked on his comments and hinted that he will remain in Spain next season.

In a recent interview with the club's official site, the free-scoring forward made it clear that he intends to return to Atletico for pre-season and also spoke about the club's move to a new stadium and his ambition to recreate an atmosphere similar to the Vicente Calderon.

"I'm very happy with the support of the people, the fans, the team-mates. It's been a great year and I hope I can get better every year and win trophies with this team. I will do everything possible," Griezmann told Atletico's official site.

"We are very happy. We have reached our objective, we maybe wanted more, but it could not be. We have achieved the objective. We have goals for next year.

"I have to play fixtures with my national team and then I'll go on holiday to enjoy some free time, the sun, being with my family and friends and I'll come back more eager than ever,' he added.

The 26-year-old Frenchman followed it up with a post dismissing all speculation with regards to him having agreed a deal elsewhere, but refrained from fully committing to the La Liga outfit.

"All the rumours are unfounded. I'm still Colchonero. My direction will be established after discussion with my sporting advisor," the French forward wrote on his official Twitter page.