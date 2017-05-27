Barcelona transfer target Vinicius de Oliveira Junior has expressed his delight after agreeing to join Real Madrid and says "it's still hasn't sunk in" when asked about linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

The 16-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in Brazil; and after his impressive display with Flamengo, he attracted interest from the Spanish capital club and their arch-rivals Barcelona. The striker snubbed advances from the Camp Nou outfit in order to join the 11-time European winners.

Real triggered his release clause of €45m (£38.8m, $50.3m) and he will be with the Brazilian club until 2018. The La Liga giants confirmed in a statement that the teenager could be at Flamengo until 2019.

"It still hasn't sunk in. I really like Cristiano Ronaldo and (Gareth) Bale, but for now I think about playing in Flamengo with Diego and (Jose Paolo) Guerrero," Vinicius told Fox Sports, as quoted by the Sun.

Vinicius's agent confirmed that Barcelona were ready to pay more money for the South American prodigy. However, the player snubbed advances from the Catalan club and revealed that it was the collective decision that saw him reject Barcelona for Real.

The player admitted that he is "happy" with the transfer that will see him move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It was not me that decided anything, it was my representatives together with Flamengo and my parents," the teenage striker explained.

"I'm happy with reaching the objective, but now is about going step by step to win many titles with the Flamengo shirt.

"Then I will think about Real Madrid. I only think about arriving there with a clear head and still have to spend more time at Flamengo, from one to two years, to mature.

"I am not thinking about money, just playing and giving joy to the Rubro-Negro nation. I am very happy with the transfer, but my head is not in Real Madrid, only in Flamengo."