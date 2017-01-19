Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has told Manchester United to forget about signing Antoine Griezmann following renewed reports linking the France international with a move to Old Trafford. The club chief admitted that there are "many offers" for the 25-year-old forward, but warned suitors he is going to remain at the Vicente Calderon for the foreseeable future.

Griezmann appeared to close the debate over his future last June by signing a new deal with Diego Simeone's side until 2021, setting his release clause at €100m (£86.3m, $106.6m).

However, speculation have not ceased as the Frenchman has enjoyed an impressive start to the season at Atletico Madrid, scoring 12 goals and providing 6 assists in 25 appearances for the club.

The Independent reported earlier this week that Manchester United are increasingly confident of luring the player to Old Trafford in the summer as Griezmann is "said to be extremely keen on the move" to play alongside his international teammate Paul Pogba.

Griezmann himself added fuel to those stories earlier during an interview with Sky Germany, saying: "I always ask Paul Pogba about Manchester United. I think they are a huge club with a really good infrastructure. I ask Paul about some of the players and if they are really that good, or if Jose Mourinho is really that good. You hear a lot of things about Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain but right now I don't see me moving to a new club. But it would be awesome to play alongside Paul one day."

However, Atletico Madrid president has reiterated that Griemann is going nowhere.

"I don't know what the interest of Manchester United is. What I can say though is that Griezmann will be an Atletico player for a long time," Cerezo told Spanish TV show #Minuto0.

Simeone was less assured earlier in the week, admitting Atletico would be unable to prevent Griezmann's departure should United or any other suitor match his €100m release clause – and the player wanted to make the move.

"I don't tie anyone down, I simply keep working to continue getting better for the sake of the club," Simeone said in a press conference earlier this week. "He is in an extraordinary moment, is working well and has gotten back on the scoresheet and his form is good. It is normal that the best teams in the world want him. I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him."