Chelsea have spent around £132m ($171.5m) during the current summer transfer window to bring in three players, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and most recently Alvaro Morata from AS Roma, AS Monaco and Real Madrid, respectively.

Antonio Conte is not done with his spending spree and has targeted two more signings to further bolster his attack and defence ahead of the new campaign. According to the London Evening Standard, the Blues are keen to sign Swansea City's Fernando Llorente and Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy, who is also a target for Manchester City.

The Italian coach is keen to bring in alternates for every position and has identified the aforementioned duo as perfect candidates to strengthen the first-team. Llorente has been on Conte's radar since this year's January transfer window, but the south Wales club are not willing to allow one of their key players to depart.

The Spanish striker joined Swansea last summer from Sevilla and is contracted to the club until next summer. He was impressive last season, scoring 15 goals in 33 league appearances to help the Welsh club avoid relegation. Llorente will be crucial if Paul Clement's side are to move forward this summer.

Mendy, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to England since the start of the summer transfer window after impressing for Monaco last season. The left-back contributed with 11 assists in 25 appearances as the Principality club went on to lift their first Ligue 1 trophy in 20 years.

Chelsea are not the only club interested in his services as Pep Guardiola is also keen to take the defender to the Etihad Stadium this summer. According to the Sun, City are leading the race with the report claiming that the Cityzens have agreed to a fee of around £51.6m with Monaco to sign Mendy.

The Manchester club have already stolen the march on Chelsea once this summer after having made a late move for Real Madrid right-back Danilo, who was poised to join the Blues. Conte will be keen to ensure it does not happen again and will likely match any fee Guardiola's side offer.