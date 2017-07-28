Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has ruled out an exit for Eden Hazard with Barcelona being the latest team interested in the Belgian.

The Catalans are bracing themselves for the potential departure of Neymar with Paris Saint-Germain considering meeting his €222m (£197.6m, $259m) release clause.

In response, Barcelona have targeted Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and are confident of luring the Brazil international to Spain.

However, recent reports in Spain cited by The Daily Mail, state that Hazard has also emerged as a possible Neymar replacement for La Blaugrana.

The 26-year-old has also been perennially linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the years, but Conte has maintained that Hazard is happy at Stamford Bridge and will not be leaving.

"He is very happy to stay with us and to play for Chelsea," the Italian said, as quoted on The Daily Mail. "I don't know anything about this situation."

"In the past I read a lot of stories about Hazard with Real Madrid - and now Barcelona. This is the transfer market and we must understand this."

Hazard, who will miss the start of the 2017/18 season after fracturing his ankle on international duty last month, is currently rehabbing in London.

Having missed the entirety of Chelsea's pre-season tour, Conte is still not entirely sure when the former Lille man will be back in action.

"It is difficult to say when he will be back," Conte added.

"After a bad injury, after ankle surgery, it is not easy to programme the date to come back."