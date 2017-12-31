Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is said to be ready to snub a move to Chelsea in favour of Liverpool despite the Blues lining him up as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.

The Chelsea number one's future remains unclear with the stopper yet to sign a new deal and reports have suggested that he is keen on moving to Real Madrid at the end of the season. Courtois, however, has not ruled out signing a new deal with Chelsea after admitting that he is happy in London.

Antonio Conte is now keen on losing one of his key players and has urged the club hierarchy to resolve the situation and tie him down to a new deal. In the event of his departure, the Blues are said to have identified Butland as his ideal replacement.

"For sure if you ask me, I hope for Courtois to stay. We are talking about a fantastic goalkeeper and a really good guy. I am very happy to work with him," Conte said earlier this month.

The 24-year-old is one of the most highly rated goalkeepers in England and has been linked with a move away from Stoke in the past. Butland is certain to be linked with a move again next summer but it remains to be seen which club will meet the Potters' valuation.

According to Football.London, Stoke value the goalkeeper at around £30m a little higher than what Everton paid for Jordan Pickford in the summer. The report claims that Butland is eager to join Liverpool rather than Chelsea, who have identified him as a potential long-term replacement for Courtois.

The England international is said to be keen on joining Jurgen Klopp's revolution at Anfield and wants to be the next piece in the manager defensive reshuffle following the £75m arrival of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton ahead of the January transfer window.

The Reds, however, have not been linked with a move for a stopper with Klopp happy with his current options Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.