An Apple engineer has allegedly been sacked after his daughter leaked a video of the new iPhone X prior to its launch.

Brooke Peterson had lunch with her father at the Apple campus cafeteria and recorded footage of the iPhone X, which her father was given early because of his job.

"My dad was a privileged engineer who worked on the iPhone X," Peterson said. "After Apple released its keynote, after plenty of other YouTubers posted hands on videos, I made a YouTube video. I made it for fun, I had no subscribers and no views."

However the "innocent" video went viral and Apple contacted Peterson requesting that the video be taken down.

In a follow up video on her YouTube channel, Peterson alleges her father lost his job because of a strict Apple policy that forbids filming on the campus.

"At the end of the day when you work for Apple, it doesn't matter how good a person you are, if you break a rule they have no tolerance," Peterson said. "It was an honest mistake. Apple really did like my dad."

Peterson's video also revealed Apple employee QR codes and opened the notes application to reveal supposed code names of unreleased Apple products.

Peterson said she has no grudge against Apple and that her father accepts the company's decision.

"We're not angry, we're not bitter, my dad had a really great run at Apple," Peterson said. "I'm still going to buy Apple products. Rules are in place for the happiness and safety of workers. My dad takes full responsibility for the one rule he broke."

Peterson's father worked for Apple for four years and worked on the iPhone's radio frequency and wireless technologies, according to the BBC.

