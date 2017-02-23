Apple has become the first tech company to speak out in opposition against Donald Trump's order to revoke the transgender bathroom guidance in schools whereby trans students are able use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.

Voicing its opposition to the President's repeal, of the guidance given to schools by the Obama-era administration, Apple released a statement declaring equality and freedom for the transgender community and a demand for eliminating discrimination.

"Apple believes everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination," the company said in a statement to Axios.

"We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals. We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections."

Obama had threatened to pull funding for schools who did not comply with his guidance. However Trump has pulled the plug on the decision by saying public schools should have the authority to make their own decisions on the matter.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday (21 February) that Trump's "view has been for a long time that this is not something the federal government should be involved in. This is a states' rights issue." The new directive could take effect as of 22 February.

Apple has previously campaigned over the transgender bathroom issue, signing an amicus brief back in 2016 to support the repeal of a North Carolina law that prevented transgender people entering public bathrooms that were not of the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Apple vs Trump

This would also not be Apple's first stand-off against Donald Trump since taking office at the White House as they were one of many tech companies who hit back at the controversial travel ban, signing an amicus brief in an attempt to block it. Apple CEO Tim Cook was vocal about the executive order, bluntly stating: "we don't support the immigration ban and we have been very public about it...Apple would not exist without immigration...we don't sit in silence".