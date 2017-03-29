Barcelona star Arda Turan is set to be out of action for around three weeks after suffering a groin injury on international duty. The Turkish star may now miss the Champions League double with Juventus, but should be back in time for El Clasico away to Real Madrid on 23 April.

The 30-year-old versatile midfielder played the full 90 minutes during Turkey's 2-0 win over Finland last week. However, he withdrew from the squad for the following encounter against Moldova after the Turkish Football Federation revealed he had sustained a groin injury.

Turan consequently returned to Barcelona to undergo further tests and the club have now confirmed the worst fears for manager Luis Enrique, ruling the Turkish star out for around three weeks.

"Medical tests conducted this Wednesday morning have confirmed that first-team player Arda Turan has an injury to the adductor muscle in his right groin. He is expected to be unavailable for about three weeks," Barcelona confirmed.

The news is a major blow for Luis Enrique ahead of a crucial month in the club's challenge to dethrone Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. Barcelona are currently sat in second, two points behind Los Blancos – who still have one game in hand.

If Turan is out for three weeks, he will miss four La Liga games – against Granada, Sevilla, Malaga and Real Sociedad – and won't return until the hotly anticipated El Clasico to be played at Real Madrid on 23 April.

Furthermore, the Barcelona star would also be ruled out for the Champions League trip to Juventus on 11 April, while his participation in the reverse fixture on 19 April is also uncertain.

Turan has played a back-up role during the current season but was tipped to have a starting spot in the coming encounter with Granada, as Lionel Messi is ruled out due to suspension.