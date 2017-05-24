Ariana Grande's concerts which were scheduled to take place at London's O2 Arena on Thursday (25 May) and Friday (26 May) have been cancelled following the Manchester attack.

Her management team issued a statement confirming the news saying: "Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our respects to those lost.

"The London 02 shows have been cancelled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland.

"Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this," the message concludes.

On Monday, 22 people were killed and 64 injured after a suicide bomber detonated a device as people left Grande's show in the 21,000-seater Manchester Arena.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people, some of them children, when he detonated a bomb in the foyer of Manchester Arena at the singer's concert on 22 May.

NEW: Ariana Grande's tour suspended "due to the tragic events in Manchester" until further notice, Grande's management team says. pic.twitter.com/2hHavWkEl3 — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2017

Following the attack, the devastated singer tweeted: "broken. From the bottom of my heart, i am so sorry. I don't have words."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Sixty-four people were injured in the attack. Twelve of them were under the age of 16.

Prime Minister Theresa May branded the suicide bombing "a callous and cowardly terrorist attack" that targeted "innocent children, young people and their families."

The government raised the threat level from "severe" to "critical" and launched Operation Temperer, deploying armed officers at airports, stations and sports venues around UK, after the terror attack.