Social media queen Ariel Winter has no time for her haters, who continue to critique her sartorial choices and sensuous pictures on the internet. Despite the flurry of negative comments on the recent picture showing her new tattoo and curves, the actress went on to flaunt her back in a string bikini.

Taking to Instagram, the Modern Family actress treated her fans to not one but three sun-kissed photographs of herself.

In one of the first snaps, Winter shows off her pert derriere as she reclines on a gigantic pizza slice raft. The other pictures, however, included a front and a back view of the 19-year-old TV star enjoying the sun and the water.

The teenager, who has struggled with body image issues in the past and even went through a breast reduction surgery, is not the one to shy away from flaunting her svelte figure on Instagram. Her recent posts on the picture-sharing site include several shots of her toned physique and her bold and daring outfits.

"Pleasee pleasee tell us ur fitness prograaam love ur body bu the way!!! (sic)" an enthusiastic fan commented as soon as Winter shared the bikini-clad photos online. "Prettiest view of the day. Absolutely gorgeous Sweetie," another comment read.

As most praised Winter's gorgeous snaps, some shot back criticising her for apparently not dressing modestly. "Why are your butt cheeks always hanging out??" shared one of her critiques, while a second added, "What ever happened to girls dressing modest?"

While, this is not the first time that the teen star has sparked fan backlash, she clearly seems unfazed by the social media scrutiny.

Amid snaps of herself, her brand new ink, and cosy photos with boyfriend Levi Meaden; the Instagram queen, however, shared a touching tribute to the people whom she calls her "dads".

"Happy Father's Day to the two most amazing dads in the entire world. I'm so lucky to have you both in my life," she captioned a photo of her family that included her birth father Glenn Workman, sister and legal guardian Shanelle Gray, and her husband David Gray – whom Ariel now considers a step father.

"I love you two more than life! Thank you for the incredible people you are, and for the important roles you both have in my life," she added.