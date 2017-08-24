Arsenal are close to agreeing a £14m ($17.9m) deal for the transfer of Lucas Perez to Deportivo La Coruna after weeks of negotiations between the two clubs.

The Spanish striker's former club have been in talks with the Gunners since the last month, but the two clubs were far apart in terms of Perez's valuation. Deportivo's last bid of around £11m was rejected by Arsenal as they are not willing to take so much of a loss for a player they paid £17m to sign just last summer.

According to the London Evening Standard, the two clubs are now willing to reach a compromise and agree a fee of around £14m which matches Arsenal's valuation of the player. Arsene Wenger is keen to trim the first-team squad and revealed earlier in the month that he will help Perez secure a move away from the Emirates this summer.

The 28-year-old forward and his agent have been vocal in their desire to leave the north London club, claiming that Perez had not been given enough opportunities despite impressing during his 22 appearances across all competitions last season. Deportivo manager Pepe Mel also confirmed recently that he expects the Arsenal forward to rejoin the club before the end of the transfer window on 31 August.

Perez was not short of suitors after being made available for transfer as Newcastle United, Everton and most recently Swansea City have shown interest in keeping him in the Premier League. However, most of the offers were for a season-long loan. which did not interest Arsenal. Magpies manager Rafael Benitez confirmed that he had spoken to Wenger about a potential move to Perez, but were unable to match Arsenal's valuation.

However, Perez is said to be keen to return to Spain and rejoin his former club as he will be guaranteed regular first-team football. The striker is keen to make an impression on Spain manager Julen Lopetegui and give himself a chance to make the squad for the World Cup next season.