Manchester United have held talks with Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak's representatives about a move to Old Trafford in the event of David de Gea's departure to Real Madrid in the summer.

The Spanish capital club are under a Fifa imposed transfer ban and cannot sign any player until January 2018. As such, they are unlikely to allow Oblak to leave the club as they cannot bring in a replacement.

United were also linked with a move for Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann, but the striker committed his immediate future to his current employers admitting that it would be harsh on the club if he chose to move this summer. But according to the Manchester Evening News, the same sentiment is not shared in the Oblak camp and the goalkeeper is said to be open to a move away from the Spanish club during the upcoming transfer window.

United are not the only club linked with a move for the Slovenia international with Premier League rivals Chelsea, city rivals Real and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain also said to be interested in signing the stopper. The report claims that the goalkeeper, who is open to a move, has an £85m ($108m) minimum release clause in his contract.

Oblak's transfer to United is hinged on De Gea's future at the club with Real continued to be linked with a move for the Spain international. Jose Mourinho believes the Slovenian, who was voted La Liga's best goalkeeper for the second consecutive season, is the perfect candidate to replace his current number one.

It was recently reported that the 12-time Champions League winners had ended their interest in De Gea, but the Premier League giants are reportedly not convinced and are expecting the La Liga outfit to make another push to sign the goalkeeper, who they came close to signing during the 2015 summer transfer window.