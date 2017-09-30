Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed the team news for their game against Brighton with Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny, the latest doubts for the encounter. The midfielder sat out of the Gunners' 0-0 draw with Chelsea in the League but came on as second half substitute against West Bromwich Albion and was expected to be available for the game at the Emirates.

Laurent Koscielny is also a doubt for the game with the defender suffering from a long standing Achilles problem. The Frenchman was rested for their game against BATE Borisov in midweek but will be assessed before the game on Sunday (1 October).

The Gunners will also be without Francis Coquelin for the game and the midfielder will miss a minimum of three weeks after picking up a hamstring injury against Bournemouth . Danny Welbeck is also unavailable after picking up a groin injury against Chelsea. Calum Chambers will also miss the game owing to the recurrence of a hip problem.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen If Jack Wilshere will be included in the squad after his brilliant performance during the game against Borisov. The midfielder was making his third start for Arsenal in over a year and Wenger believes he is need of competition to get back to his best.

"Mesut Ozil will not be available for Sunday," Wenger told Arsenal's official website. "Very short-term. He is not far, but he is not enough for Sunday. Alex Iwobi might be available for Sunday, of course Coquelin and Welbeck are not available.

"We have a doubt about Laurent Koscielny unfortunately and he will have a test tomorrow. It's an achilles problem, it's ongoing. I think everybody else should be available. Sead Kolasinac had some problems, but he is available. That's basically it," he added.

Wenger had left behind as many as 10 first-team stars for the game against Borisov in order to keep them fresh for the Premier League clash against Brighton. Alexis Sanchez, Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Granit Xhaka, Koscielny, Petr Cech, Nacho Monreal, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac are among the players who did not travel but were expected to be back.