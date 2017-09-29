In-form Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso and Liverpool's Alberto Moreno remain out of the Spanish national team because manager Julen Lopetegui believes Barcelona's Jordi Alba and Arsenal's Nacho Monreal are better suited to the needs of his side.

Spain host a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Albania in Alicante on 6 October before travelling to Israel three days later.

Pundits and fans have both called for Alonso to have a shot with the national team, with the Chelsea left-back proving to be one of the best in his position since moving to Stamford Bridge from Fiorentina in the summer of 2016.

The former Real Madrid academy product has scored eight goals in 44 appearances for the Premier League champions, including two in the opening stretch of the current season.

Alonso also impressed Spanish fans during Chelsea's 2-1 victory at Atletico Madrid Wednesday night (27 September), setting up Michy Batshuayi's dramatic winner in the 94th minute of the match.

However, the Spaniard will need to wait longer for his first Spanish call up after being left out of Lopetegui's 25-man squad for the internationals against Albania and Israel.

Lopetegui has justified his decision after stressing the high competition for places in the left-back role, with Alberto Moreno also doing merits at Liverpool to be recalled.

"Marcos is playing at a very high level. But not just him. Alberto Moreno is also at a very high level at Liverpool," Lopetegui said when asked about the omission of the Chelsea wing back. "But I have decided to pick up Jordi Alba and Monreal because they are also doing really well and we believe that they can help us. There is no reason. It is just a decision and not that they have done something wrong. We make a decision based on the alternatives that we have."

Barcelona's Alba and the versatile Arsenal defender are preferred to Alonso, but Chelsea still have three other representatives in the form of Pedro, Cesar Azpilicueta and Alvaro Morata.

Manchester City's David Silva and Manchester United keeper David De Gea remain unmovable in Lopetegui's plans but Juan Mata and Ander Herrea miss out after they were previously overlooked in September.

Meanwhile, Barcelona summer signing Gerard Deulofeu, New York City striker David Villa, AC Milan playmaker Suso and Las Palmas winger Vitolo have also failed to make the cut, with Lopetegui filling their voids with former Real Madrid trio Asier Illaramendi, Rodrigo and Jose Callejon instead.

Asked about the absence of Deulofeu, Lopetegui explained: "Gerard has played little during the last month. He has been left out of the Barcelona last two games and Callejon on the contrary is playing every minute and Napoli and scoring goals. They are different players but we have understood that in this case it is better to bring Jose."

This way, Real Madrid dominate the list with five representatives in the form of Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Isco and Marco Asensio.